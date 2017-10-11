Gambian Striker Walks Away From Swedish Club

Omar Jagne has called it quit with Swedish club Ljungskile, Foroyaa Sport can report.

Jagne, 25, terminated his contract with the team on mutual consent just six months after he shockingly dropped a division to join them March this year.

The Gambia international arrived to help Ljungskile's ambition of gaining promotion to the second tier and was the outfit's most expensive acquisition.

This season has been a major let down for the Scorpion after going without a goal in sixteen games, ten of them from the start.

Omar had a two-year-deal with the third tier side and it's unclear what may have triggered the sudden break in bond amidst reports suggesting the forward's separation with the club is result of disciplinary issues.

The attacker wasn't immediately available for comment when reached by Foroyaa Sport yesterday.

Meanwhile, Ljungskile's club president Bosse Fagerberg has denied riffed claims that the forward was sacked.

Jagne is expected to return to his family home in Falun, central Sweden to evaluate his next move.