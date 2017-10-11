10 October 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia/Sierra Leone: Women's Football - Gambia Off for Sierra Leone Qualifier Game

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sulayman Bah

Gambia's U-17 Scorpions have left the country's shores for destination Freetown ahead of their Uruguay World Cup preliminary qualifier tie with Sierra Leone.

The Scorpions rendered the Leone Stars desolate when the sides first met five years ago on their road to Azerbaijan.

Avenging the defeat in 2012 will be on the apex of Sierra Leone's agenda as Gambia jets down in Freetown for the first leg this Saturday.

Gambia is ardent on making a second appearance in the Women's U-17 World Cup after the previous experience ended abysmally.

To see that dream come to reality, they first must trounce Sierra Leone in what promises to be a scintillating preliminary World Cup qualifier.

