South Africa: Golden Lions Welcome Back Boks

The Golden Lions welcomed back their Springbok players to Ellis Park on Tuesday.

Ross Cronjé , Courtnall Skosan , Andries Coetzee , Malcolm Marx and Ruan Dreyer joined the Lions squad ahead of their Currie Cup clash in Johannesburg this weekend.

Two other Springboks, Elton Jantjies and Franco Mostert have joined their respective clubs in Japan.

Springbok and Lions winger, Ruan Combrinck, underwent an operation on his left shoulder. This is expected to keep him out of the game for around six months.

The Lions have no other injury concerns as they prepare for their final Currie Cup log game against the Free State Cheetahs.

Kick-off is at 17h15 on Saturday, October 14.

Source: Sport24