11 October 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Rwanda Crowned As Africa's Leading Destination

By Susan Wong

Rwanda has taken the top title at the World Travel Awards Africa Gala Ceremony 2017, held in Kigali on Tuesday.

On a night of high drama in host city, Kigali, the Land of a Thousand Hills was recognized as Africa's Leading Destination.

"Rwanda has proved a wonderful host for our Africa Gala Ceremony, cementing the country's reputation as Africa's rising star," commented World Travel Awards Founder and President, Graham E Cooke.

The ceremony - part of World Travel Awards Grand Tour 2017 - was compered by CNBC Africapresenter and producer, George Ndirangu, and passionate DJ and media personality, Makeda Mahadeo. Entertainment was provided by Inganzo Ngari, Rwanda's most acclaimed traditional dance group, and the Neptunez band.

Winners from the event will go forward to complete in the World Travel Awards Grand Final, this year taking place at the JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort & Spa in Vietnam on the evening of 10th December.

A full list of winners from the World Travel Awards Africa Gala Ceremony can be seen at: www.worldtravelawards.com/winners/2017/africa

