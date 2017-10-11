Zimbabwe: Davido Expected Tomorrow for Jah Prayzah Album Launch

Nigerain musician Davido is expected in the country tomorrow ahead of his appearance at Jah Prayzah's album launch at Harare International Conference Centre on Friday. Jah Prayzah will launch his album "Kutonga Kwaro" at an event that will also have musicians from his Military Touch Movement.

Jah Prayzah and Davido will perform their duet "My Lilly" for the first time and they will get into rehearsal after the Nigerian lands tomorrow. "My Lilly" is one of a number of international collaborations that Jah Prayzah has been doing in his attempt to broaden the reach of his music. Jah Prayzah's manager, Keen Mushapaidze, said they are excited to launch the album and have Davido as their guest.

"It is great to have Davido as our guest at the show. We are glad to launch the album that we believe will add more weight to Jah Prayzah's growing career. The album will be available at the launch and our fans will get the first copies of the release. We are happy to be finally unveiling the album after a lot of hard work," said Mushapaidze.

Organisers of the show, 2Kings Entertainment, said they agreed to bring Davido a day earlier so that they have time for rehearsal.

"We usually bring in the artist on the day of the show but this time we will have Davido a day before the show. We want to make sure that the show becomes an event to remember and we will do our best to facilitate what the artistes request for. There are a number of acts that will be on stage and we are taking each segment of the show as a special act. Davido did well the last time he came and it will be a more special event because this time he has a collaboration with a local musician," said Dee Nosh of 2Kings Entertainment.

Other artistes that will take part at the show include Andy Muridzo, Ex-Q, Natty O, Diamond Boys and DJ Iroq, Dee Nosh said tickets for the show are already selling well.

"Tickets to the show a selling well and we are looking forward to a full house. Tickets are available at all Coloursell Furniture shops and we encourage people to buy in advance to avoid disappointment. We have done various international shows that have gone well and we are certain the Davido concert will not be an exception."