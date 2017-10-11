Rwanda: Have Fun With Tongue Twisters

l Round and round the rugged rock the ragged rascal ran
l I saw a saw that could out saw any other saw I ever saw.
l A big bug bit the little beetle but the little beetle bit the big bug back.
l A sailor went to sea To see, what he could see. And all he could see Was sea, sea, sea.
l Six slippery snails, slid slowly seaward.
l How much wood could a wood chuck; chuck if a wood chuck could chuck wood
l Any noise annoys an oyster but a noisy noise annoys an oyster more.
l Fuzzy Wuzzy was a bear, Fuzzy Wuzzy had no hair, FuzzyWuzzy wasn't very fuzzy... was he???
l If a black bug bleeds black blood, what color blood does a blue bug bleed?
l Crisp crusts crackle and crunch.
l Growing gray goats graze great green grassy groves.
l Vincent vowed vengeance very vehemently.
l If two witches were watching two watches: which witch would watch which watch?
l Which wrist watches are Swiss wrist watches?
l Fred fed Ted bread and Ted fed Fred bread
l I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream
l Four furious friends fought for the phone
l The cat catchers can't catch caught cats.
l Three fluffy feathers fell from Phoebe's flimsy fan.
l Rory's lawn rake rarely rakes really right.
l Toy boat. Toy boat. Toy boat.
l She should shun the shinning sun.
l Cooks cook cupcakes quickly.
l She sold six shabby sheared sheep on ship.
l Mix a box of mixed biscuits with a boxed biscuit mixer.
l Twelve twins twirled twelve twigs.
l If you notice this notice, you will notice that this notice is not worth noticing
l The bottom of the butter bucket is the buttered bucket bottom.
l Five frantic frogs fled from fifty fierce fishes.
l Betty and Bob brought back blue balloons from the big bazaar.
l Susie sits shinning silver shoes
l Little Lillian lets lazy lizards lie along the lily pads
l Does your sport shop stock short socks with spots?
Compiled by Dennis Agaba