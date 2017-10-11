11 October 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Have Fun With Tongue Twisters

By Dennis Agaba

l Round and round the rugged rock the ragged rascal ran

l I saw a saw that could out saw any other saw I ever saw.

l A big bug bit the little beetle but the little beetle bit the big bug back.

l A sailor went to sea To see, what he could see. And all he could see Was sea, sea, sea.

l Six slippery snails, slid slowly seaward.

l How much wood could a wood chuck; chuck if a wood chuck could chuck wood

l Any noise annoys an oyster but a noisy noise annoys an oyster more.

l Fuzzy Wuzzy was a bear, Fuzzy Wuzzy had no hair, FuzzyWuzzy wasn't very fuzzy... was he???

l If a black bug bleeds black blood, what color blood does a blue bug bleed?

l Crisp crusts crackle and crunch.

l Round the rugged rocks the ragged rascals ran.

l Growing gray goats graze great green grassy groves.

l Vincent vowed vengeance very vehemently.

l If two witches were watching two watches: which witch would watch which watch?

l Which wrist watches are Swiss wrist watches?

l Fred fed Ted bread and Ted fed Fred bread

l I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream

l Four furious friends fought for the phone

l The cat catchers can't catch caught cats.

l Three fluffy feathers fell from Phoebe's flimsy fan.

l Rory's lawn rake rarely rakes really right.

l Toy boat. Toy boat. Toy boat.

l She should shun the shinning sun.

l Cooks cook cupcakes quickly.

l She sold six shabby sheared sheep on ship.

l Mix a box of mixed biscuits with a boxed biscuit mixer.

l Twelve twins twirled twelve twigs.

l If you notice this notice, you will notice that this notice is not worth noticing

l The bottom of the butter bucket is the buttered bucket bottom.

l Five frantic frogs fled from fifty fierce fishes.

l Betty and Bob brought back blue balloons from the big bazaar.

l Susie sits shinning silver shoes

l Little Lillian lets lazy lizards lie along the lily pads

l Does your sport shop stock short socks with spots?

Compiled by Dennis Agaba

Rwanda

