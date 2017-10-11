Ethiopia: NIB Pulls 56% of Par

Nib International Bank (NIB) draws in the highest bid of 780 Br during its share auction held on October 3, 2017, surpassing the par value of the Bank by 56pc.

The company, one of the veterans in the banking industry, availed 20,106 shares worth 12 million Br returned by foreign nationals of Ethiopian origin, at its premises located along Africa Avenue.

This is the second time that Nib availed shares returned by foreign nationals for public subscription. It received the highest offer- 400pc of its par - during the first round of its share auction.

The Bank put the shares up for auction after the issuance of a directive by the Central Bank 11 months ago, forcing all non-Ethiopians to return share certificates to the banks. Since then, all banks and insurance companies have been floating shares for bidding.

During the current share auction, the results of the auction were announced within three days unlike the previous one- where the Bank did not announce winners for more than three weeks. In this round, among nine bidders, the highest offer was given by Wondwossen Zewdu for 1,000 shares while Abraham Berhane offered the lowest bid of 620 Br per share to buy 18,896 shares.

The bids given during this auction are more sensible than others in the industry, although the shares of Nib should bring a premium as high as 60pc, according to an expert.

"An offer of 780 Br for shares of 500 Br par value is the most sensible offer. This offer is not far from the value of NIB's share calculated using various methods," said Abdulmenan Mohammed, a financial and audit expert with 15 years of experience in the UK and Ethiopia.

Despite the decline in Earnings Per Share (EPS) at NIB over some years, the above offer price will enable the potential shareholder to earn a decent return, according to him.

"The offer is pretty good. The potential buyer of its shares will earn a return of 12.4pc if Nib keeps paying the same level of dividend as in 2016," he said.

EPS of NIB has gone down to 129 Br from Br 137 during the year that ended on June 30, 2016.

Unlike the trend observed in auctions held by banks and insurers, Nib has put a limit on the minimum number of shares bought by bidders and adjusted the initial price of one share. Bidders were allowed to buy a minimum of 200 shares worth 120,000 Br.

"The limit could be one of the main reasons for the financial sensibility of the offer," Abdulmenan said. "When the size of the lot increases, the number of bidders goes down due to affordability. Only a few bidders would remain, so the offers make some financial sense."

Nevertheless, the highest offer given at Nib is much lower than the trend seen in the banking industry.

Wegagen, one the mid-sized bank and a peer of Nib, has received the highest offer of five times its par value. Similarly, another closest competitor of Nib, Bank of Abyssinia, has seen the most significant offer of 26 times its par- the highest so far.

"We aimed to sell the shares at a reasonable price without undermining the real price of the shares. So, we did," said a manager of Nib, who was closely following the auction.

Founded 18 years ago, Nib netted a profit of 357 million Br in 2015/16 fiscal year- six percent rise compared to the preceding fiscal year. Its paid-up capital invested by 3,925 shareholders reached 1.8 billion Br during the same year.

With the aim of widening its capital base, the Bank is currently selling shares to the public in its branches with a par of between 30pc and 40pc. The minimum amount of shares that anyone can buy should be worth at least half a million Birr.