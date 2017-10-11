Nigeria: Cleric Tasks Nigerians On Bond of Unity

Lagos — As Nigeria celebrates it's 57th independence Anniversary, the leadership of Christ Disciples Central Fellowship has advised Nigerians against breaking the bond of unity and peace existing in the country.

The church gave the advice through one of the former ministers of the church, Apostle Raph Williams while admonishing participants during the 27th Anniversary and Convention of the church in Mushin, Lagos.

He urged the Nigerians to resist attempts by any group trying to push them to destroy the existing peace in the country.

His words: "There is a reason God wants us to stay together as Nigeria, and until we key into that purpose, we will get into trouble. Peace is the foundation of enduring prosperity and for peace to reign everywhere in Nigeria, all of us as Nigerians must make necessary sacrifices."

"We are in a situation where we must take seriously the admonition to love one another."

The cleric also urged government at all levels to committed to delivering dividend of democracy to all Nigerians and also provide social amenities that will make life meaningful for the masses especially those at the grass root level.

The only way the country can move ahead is when the government respects the feelings of it's citizens and also rule with the fear of God, then every thing will come back to normal. The problem is abuse of peoples feelings. When peoples feeling are not respected, it becomes a problem and you see people agitating for one thing or the other".