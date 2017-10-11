Kenya: Peerless Kenya Hammer Tunisia in Cup of Nations

Undefeated Kenya cemented their place atop Group B at the ongoing women's Volleyball Africa Nations Championship after a routine straight sets win over Tunisia in their final pool match at the Palais des Sports Indoor Arena in Yaounde on Tuesday.

The Japheth Munala-led Malkia Strikers topped the North Africans 3-0 (25-17, 25-21, 25-16) and will now meet the second placed team in Group A in the semi-finals where the real competition is expected to start.

The win saw Malkia Strikers make it four wins out of four in the competition that has attracted nine teams.

The Cameroon event also acts as a FIVB Women's World Championship qualifier.

Kenya, who are the defending champions, beat Democratic Republic of Congo 3-0 (25-17, 25-15,25-12) on Monday, which was a follow up of earlier wins over Nigeria 3-0 (25-16, 25-8, 25-10) and Senegal 3-0 (25-21, 28-26, 25-15) in their first two matches.

Kenya remains the only team in the competition that is yet to drop a set but the real challenge begins in the semis where they could meet hosts Cameroon or perennial rivals Egypt.

The top two teams at the end of the competition will qualify for the 2018 FIVB Women's World Volleyball Championship in Japan.