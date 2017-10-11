10 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Peerless Kenya Hammer Tunisia in Cup of Nations

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Japheth Mutinda

Undefeated Kenya cemented their place atop Group B at the ongoing women's Volleyball Africa Nations Championship after a routine straight sets win over Tunisia in their final pool match at the Palais des Sports Indoor Arena in Yaounde on Tuesday.

The Japheth Munala-led Malkia Strikers topped the North Africans 3-0 (25-17, 25-21, 25-16) and will now meet the second placed team in Group A in the semi-finals where the real competition is expected to start.

The win saw Malkia Strikers make it four wins out of four in the competition that has attracted nine teams.

The Cameroon event also acts as a FIVB Women's World Championship qualifier.

Kenya, who are the defending champions, beat Democratic Republic of Congo 3-0 (25-17, 25-15,25-12) on Monday, which was a follow up of earlier wins over Nigeria 3-0 (25-16, 25-8, 25-10) and Senegal 3-0 (25-21, 28-26, 25-15) in their first two matches.

Kenya remains the only team in the competition that is yet to drop a set but the real challenge begins in the semis where they could meet hosts Cameroon or perennial rivals Egypt.

The top two teams at the end of the competition will qualify for the 2018 FIVB Women's World Volleyball Championship in Japan.

Kenya

Duale to Seek MPs Approval of Sh11.5 Billion for Poll

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale says he will be requesting MPs to approve the release of Sh11.5… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.