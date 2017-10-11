Kenya: Odinga - Why Kenyans Will Not Get Refund From Nasa Pay Bill

Nasa leader Raila Odinga on Wednesday morning said that Kenyans who contributed to his campaign kitty through the 991444 pay bill number will not be refunded.

The opposition leader had last month called for donations from Kenyans to finance his campaigns ahead of the repeat presidential election.

He unveiled an M-Pesa pay bill and bank account through which supporters could make contributions.

But after his Tuesday's withdrawal from the repeat election, many supporters have been asking questions on the whereabouts of their contributions.

Mr Odinga, speaking on Radio Jambo on Wednesday, explained that most of the money contributed had already been used.

"The money was being used as it came in. We are not a bank to keep the money. We asked Kenyans of goodwill to contribute and they did and we spent it on our activities," said the Nasa leader.

The amount of money raised from supporters through the initiative has never been announced.

Nasa on Tuesday said its presidential candidate had withdrawn from the repeat election after it became apparent that its "irreducible minimums" would not be considered by IEBC.