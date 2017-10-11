11 October 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Odinga - Why Kenyans Will Not Get Refund From Nasa Pay Bill

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Hilary Kimuyu

Nasa leader Raila Odinga on Wednesday morning said that Kenyans who contributed to his campaign kitty through the 991444 pay bill number will not be refunded.

The opposition leader had last month called for donations from Kenyans to finance his campaigns ahead of the repeat presidential election.

He unveiled an M-Pesa pay bill and bank account through which supporters could make contributions.

But after his Tuesday's withdrawal from the repeat election, many supporters have been asking questions on the whereabouts of their contributions.

Mr Odinga, speaking on Radio Jambo on Wednesday, explained that most of the money contributed had already been used.

"The money was being used as it came in. We are not a bank to keep the money. We asked Kenyans of goodwill to contribute and they did and we spent it on our activities," said the Nasa leader.

The amount of money raised from supporters through the initiative has never been announced.

Nasa on Tuesday said its presidential candidate had withdrawn from the repeat election after it became apparent that its "irreducible minimums" would not be considered by IEBC.

Kenya

Duale to Seek MPs Approval of Sh11.5 Billion for Poll

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale says he will be requesting MPs to approve the release of Sh11.5… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.