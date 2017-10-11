Kenya: Top Contenders Vihiga United, KCB Clash

Vihiga United will be targeting maximum points when they take on Kenya Commercial Bank in a clash of National Super League title contenders at Mumias Complex on Wednesday.

Both sides have stepped up their bids for promotion to the top flight after winning last weekend's fixtures.

Vihiga, who beat Police in Naivasha 3-0 at the weekend, are leading the pack with 62 points from 29 matches, one point ahead of KCB who have a game in hand. After playing KCB, the Edward Manoah-coached side will be on the road to Nairobi to face Talanta at Camp Toyoyo on Saturday.

However, Manoah will be without striker Rashid Kyambadde who was injured in the Naivasha encounter but his assistant, Francis Xavier, confirmed Tuesday that they have Clyde Senaji and Patrick Okulo to spearhead the striking force.

KBC's win over Mosca saw them leapfrog Vihiga to top with the Western Kenya outfit temporarily moving to second, before losing the position to their arch-rivals who returned to the helm following their Naivasha win over Police.

But the bankers must wary of their opponents who have defied odds and tough fixtures to stay on winning ways.

Coached by Leonard Saleh, KCB have been well organised in defence.

"It will be a tough duel but we want to get all the points in order reclaim the top spot", said Saleh.

Elsewhere, Bidco United face Police at Thika Sub-County Stadium.

After being held by Kibera Black Stars in their last assignment, Bidco who are lingering within the danger zone at position 16 on 24 points, have a steep hill to climb against the visitors who want to recover after losing 3-0 to Vihiga at Karuturi grounds.

Coach Nicholas Mbogo of St Joseph has promised fireworks when they take on Wazito FC at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru Wednesday afternoon.

Mbogo says his side will be targeting maximum points from the clash though he admits the match will be tough.