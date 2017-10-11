11 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Search for Survivors on After Kisii Building Collapse

Photo: Benson Momanyi/Daily Nation
The public at the site where a building collapsed in Kisii town on October 11, 2017.
By Magati Obebo

Rescue teams in Kisii town have pulled more than 12 people from a three-storey building, which collapsed at Mwembe area Wednesday morning.

The building was under construction and more than 25 workers are believed to have already reported to work at the time, County Disaster boss Julius Tinega told reporters at the scene.

"So far we have pulled out between 10 and 12 people and we have brought more personnel and equipment to aid in the operations," he said.

He said more people were still trapped in the rubble.

Four people were pulled from the rubble when rescue operations begun at 8.30am in the morning by first emergency responders, among them bodaboda operators.

Mr Julius Orare, who lives in a residential near the collapsed building said he wa sin the showered when he heard tremors. He went to check and saw the building had collapsed.

Mr John Omori , another witness, said he was on his way to work at 8.15am when he saw the building collapsing.

"There were some people on top when the building came tumbling down,' he said.

At least two women said their husbands had already reported to work at the site and they are yet to know if they have been rescued.

The incident comes barely a year after a seven- floor building collapsed in central Kisii killing eight people.

Kisii Governor Mr James Ongwae visited the scene and is expected to issue a statement.

