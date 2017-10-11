South Africa: Cricket - T20 Global Disaster - League Postponed

analysis

Cricket South African (CSA) confirmed on Tuesday that the T20 Global League has been postponed. Despite media being assured just last week that the tournament would go ahead as scheduled, the governing body now says the decision to postpone was "not taken lightly". BY ANTOINETTE MULLER.

It was meant to be South African cricket's Kolpak saving grace. It was meant to be the pinnacle of Haroon Lorgat's tenure with Cricket South Africa. It was meant to change everything and in a way it will - but that change is unlikely to be positive.

The postponement of the T20 Global League, confirmed by Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday wouldn't have surprised anyone who has been paying attention to the administrative cluster carbuncle playing out in the governing body's corridors at the moment.

Haroon Lorgat hasn't even agreed on his settlement package yet, but already the aftershocks of factionalism that apparently plagued his tenure are starting to show. Lorgat was by no means solely responsible for the tournament or its subsequent demise, but his departure came at a time when the governing body could not afford to look unstable.

And yet, that's exactly how it's coming across. Just four days ago,...