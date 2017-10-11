11 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Fuel Spill Affects 300 Square Meters of Soil

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cuito — A perimeter of more than 300 square meters of soil was contaminated by the fuel spill resulting from the Saturday derailment of the CFB train in the town of Santo Biangue, Camacupa municipality, Bié province.

The information was provided Tuesday to the local press by the head of the Department of the Environment of the Provincial Directorate of Urban Planning of Bié, Raimundo Kufa.

He stressed that the survey conducted by the team of His institution, it is concluded that the contamination of the land is a concern, taking into account the levels of soil deterioration.

Raimundo Kufa said that the survey conducted at the accident site recommends an expert work with a multi-sectoral team to assess the degree of damage on of the water table, as well as fauna and flora.

Angola

Electro Do Huambo Club Awaits Completion of Its Infrastructures

The managing board of the Electro Sport Club of Huambo, formerly Sporting, looks forward to the completion of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.