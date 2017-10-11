Angola: Fuel Spill Affects 300 Square Meters of Soil

Cuito — A perimeter of more than 300 square meters of soil was contaminated by the fuel spill resulting from the Saturday derailment of the CFB train in the town of Santo Biangue, Camacupa municipality, Bié province.

The information was provided Tuesday to the local press by the head of the Department of the Environment of the Provincial Directorate of Urban Planning of Bié, Raimundo Kufa.

He stressed that the survey conducted by the team of His institution, it is concluded that the contamination of the land is a concern, taking into account the levels of soil deterioration.

Raimundo Kufa said that the survey conducted at the accident site recommends an expert work with a multi-sectoral team to assess the degree of damage on of the water table, as well as fauna and flora.