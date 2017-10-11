Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Secretary General, Griezedar Jeffrey wa Jeffrey, has said Malawi Congress Party (MCP) will never rule this country again, as Malawians denounced the party and its rule in 1993.

Wa Jeffrey was speaking Tuesday during a political campaign rally President Peter Mutharika conducted at Kaliyeka primary school ground ahead of the October 17 by elections.

She said MCP has never won an election in Malawi.

"For now we are the ones presiding over the affairs of the nation whether they like it or not. MCP will never rule this country again," she said

The MCP lost its monopoly on power in a 1993 referendum and was roundly defeated in the country's first free elections.

In opposition since 1994, the MCP remains a major opposition force in Malawi. It is strongest in the Central Region, populated by ethnic Chewa, most of whom are Christians. But lately MCP has been embraced by other ethnic groups, including the Muslim community.

However, The Nation newspaper columnist Moses Michael-Phiri writes that the pendulum for 2019 polls may be swinging in favour of MCP president Dr Lazarus Chakwera, who had to resign from leading Assemblies of God Church, a prestigious position that earned the man of the collar, a coveted place in international Christian .

"Well, political word on the street is that, MCP just like your old blazer is also slowly coming back into fashion."

He noted that those joining MCP, such as business mogul Nick Yiannakis, high profile politicians in the likes of Sidik Mia, Salim Bagus and scores of DPP members led by Lilongwe City Council deputy mayor Juliana Kaduya, claim it is the only party that can lead Malawi out of corruption, nepotism and lack of rule of law.

Commentators say, the by-elections next month will be a litmus test for MCP, which claims to have rebranded.