11 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Érica Nelumba to Release New Cd in November

Luanda — The Angolan singer Érica Nelumba announced on Tuesday in Luanda that she will release her third album in November this year.

Still without a title, the singer considered the present album better than previous ones, given the participation of other musicians, which makes the album richer.

Speaking to Angop, the artist said that the 14-song albumcounts on the participation of Lil Saint, in the promotional theme "Café Mwangolé" among other invited singers.

Erica Nelumba said it is a more matured album, fruit of years of career and accumulated experience.

