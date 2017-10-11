Angola: Electro Do Huambo Club Awaits Completion of Its Infrastructures

Huambo — The managing board of the Electro Sport Club of Huambo, formerly Sporting, looks forward to the completion of construction works of its sports infrastructure, on the outskirts of the city.

In 2015, as part of the implementation of the public investment programme, the government of Huambo Province started work, with the demolition of the debris from the fence, the stadium benches and changing rooms.

In the same year, the fence wall was erected and painted, and gates were installed to prevent people from having access to the Electro sports complex, whose degradation, through vandalism, increased from 1994 to 2003.

After two years, the works no longer continued and, as a consequence, the athletes' training center, although partially destroyed, was once again occupied by families, which transformed it into a dwelling.

Speaking to ANGOP, the president of the club, Francisco Miranda, said today that the interruption of the work is due to the current unfavorable economic situation that the country is going through.

Nevertheless, he was optimistic that work would resume as soon as the financial crisis in the country was over and called for the project to be reinstated in the next local public investment programmes.