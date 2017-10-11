11 October 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Mutharika Assents to Malawi Public Procurement Law

By Green Muheya

President Peter Mutharika has signed into law the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Bill, parliament has confirmed.

Spokesman for the National Assembly Leonard Mengezi disclosed that Mutharika assented to the Bill after Members of Parliament passed it on June 28, 2017.

Parliament passed an insertion to the Act which forces government to buy a minimum of 60 percent of its procurement needs from businesses run by indigenous Malawians.

The insertion of Clause 44 sub-section 10 of the Act was proposed by Karonga Central legislator Frank Mwenifumbo.

The law now means people with their family roots in the country and are in business will be having more chances of being chosen to provide goods and services to government entities if they get 60 percent even in a scenario where a foreign entity has scored 80 percent in procurement process.

The Confederation of Business Associations in Malawi (Cbam) interim president Noel Hasha said the small and medium enterprises (SMEs), whose major composition are indigenous Malawians, will have an increased participation in doing business with MDAs thereby uplifting their livelihoods and also economically empowering them.

