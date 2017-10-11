11 October 2017

The Times of Zambia (Ndola)

Zambia: Chengelo Bullying - Assailants Kicked Out

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Rabecca Chipanta

The two Chengelo School boys who assaulted a fellow pupil in an incident that was recorded on a camera phone and went viral on social media have been expelled.

The decision to expel the two boys, both fourth-formers who joined the school last year, followed a meeting of the school board's disciplinary sub-committee.

There may be further bad news for the expelled boys (who cannot be named for legal reasons) after Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo said police would deal with the 'assault aspect' of the case, and described the conduct of the assailants as "barbaric".

This is the second expulsion of one of the boys, said to have moved to Chengelo in Mkushi after being kicked out of another private school for similar behaviour.

The video clip, which ignited public interest and debate, shows two boys assaulting a fellow pupil using fists, kicks and a belt as well as abusing him verbally. The incident was believed to have happened on Friday last week.

According to a statement issued by the school yesterday, further investigations would follow on the involvement of other pupils in the dormitory where the incident took place.

The school reiterated that it did not tolerate bullying of any form and would continue to review as well as strengthen policies and student support mechanisms to safeguard the welfare of its pupils.

Chengelo also indicated that the names of the pupils involved could not be revealed as it was against its child safeguarding policy.

"Investigations and interviews regarding all students involved will be ongoing during the course of this week and we are working with and supporting the active police inquiry. Counseling services will be made available to students and we will be holding specific sessions with all classes to discuss and review the incident itself and the broader issues involved," the statement said.

The school would further look into any unreported similar incidences in the past.

Mr Kampyongo said in an interview on the matter that the police were also conducting independent investigations.

The minister said that despite the school dealing with the matter administratively, the police would deal with the assault aspect of the case.

"That kind of barbaric behaviour is unacceptable and uncalled-for. The people we say are the future leaders of the nation must grow up with proper morals, but what we saw can only be described as barbaric," he said.

Zambia

Experts Warn of Possible Armyworm Outbreak

The Government has warned of another possible invasion of the crop-munching army worms ahead of the 2017/2018 crop… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Times of Zambia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.