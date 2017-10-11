Kenya: Anti-IEBC Protesters Gather in Nairobi, Kisumu

Supporters of the National Super Alliance (Nasa) have returned to the streets as the opposition stepped up its push for reforms at the electoral commission following the withdrawal of their candidate in the repeat presidential election.

Demonstrators flocked to Uhuru Park in Nairobi, some streets in Kisumu and Homa Bay counties on Wednesday morning, heeding the call of their leaders for countrywide protests.

In Kisumu, Governor Anyang Nyong'o joined in as protesters marched to the IEBC offices.

Prof Anyang' Nyong'o used the occasion to say IEBC now has adequate time to conduct the required reforms in the commission to allow for a credible election following the withdrawal of Nasa Candidate Raila Odinga from the race.

Addressing hundreds of demonstrators at IEBC's offices in Kisumu, the governor said the people of Kisumu are in solidarity with Raila and Kalonzo's decision to pull out of the race.

He said the commission had complained of lack of adequate time to make the changes and following the withdrawal of NASA from the race, there is now enough time to make the changes.

"IEBC's Chairman complained that they did not have enough time to make the changes. We expect them to conduct fresh election after 90days and this now gives them adequate time to make the necessary changes to conduct credible election," said governor Nyong'o.

He went on, "Kisumu people supports the decision of Raila and his deputy Kalonzo to withdraw from the race because we cannot go to an election which won't be credible.

The governor was accompanied by his deputy Dr Mathew Owili, former deputy governor Ruth Odinga, Kisumu ODM party Chairman Ayiech Olweny and a number of MCAs.

In Nairobi, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, Senators James Orengo, Janet Ongera, MPs Simba Arati, Ken Okoth, Babu Owino led the anti-IEBC protests.

In Homa Bay, former Kasipul MP Oyugi Magwanga, who unsuccessfully vied for Governor as an independent candidate, joined protesters.

The youth in Kisumu were later tear-gassed as they attempted to enter IEBC offices.

By Victor Otieno, Victor Raballa, Barack Oduor, Brian Moseti and Silas Apollo