11 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nakuru Health Officials on High Alert Over Malaria Outbreak

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Magdalene Wanja

Nakuru Health department is on high alert following outbreak of malaria in neighbouring counties.

According to Chief Officer Samuel Mwaura, areas with high malaria prevalence in the county include Rongai, Lower Subukia and Solai but no cases have been reported so far.

"We are on the lookout just in case of an outbreak but so far no case has been reported in the county," said Dr Mwaura.

He noted although the county was suffering in service delivery due to the ongoing nurses' strike, his department was working to ensure all emergency cases are handled.

"Although most of the dispensaries are not operational due to the nurses' strike, the Disease Surveillance System is still operational and ready to respond in case of any outbreak," said Dr Mwaura.

Malaria outbreak has been reported in more than five counties, which include Turkana, Lamu, West Pokot, Marsabit and the neighbouring Baringo County.

At least 438 people tested positive for the disease in the affected counties.

Another 295 people have been treated and discharged in various county hospitals, as the government moves in to contain the situation by supplying medicine and test kits to the affected counties.

Kenya

Duale to Seek MPs Approval of Sh11.5 Billion for Poll

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale says he will be requesting MPs to approve the release of Sh11.5… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.