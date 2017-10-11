Kenya: Nakuru Health Officials on High Alert Over Malaria Outbreak

Nakuru Health department is on high alert following outbreak of malaria in neighbouring counties.

According to Chief Officer Samuel Mwaura, areas with high malaria prevalence in the county include Rongai, Lower Subukia and Solai but no cases have been reported so far.

"We are on the lookout just in case of an outbreak but so far no case has been reported in the county," said Dr Mwaura.

He noted although the county was suffering in service delivery due to the ongoing nurses' strike, his department was working to ensure all emergency cases are handled.

"Although most of the dispensaries are not operational due to the nurses' strike, the Disease Surveillance System is still operational and ready to respond in case of any outbreak," said Dr Mwaura.

Malaria outbreak has been reported in more than five counties, which include Turkana, Lamu, West Pokot, Marsabit and the neighbouring Baringo County.

At least 438 people tested positive for the disease in the affected counties.

Another 295 people have been treated and discharged in various county hospitals, as the government moves in to contain the situation by supplying medicine and test kits to the affected counties.