11 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nakuru County on High Alert After Malaria Outbreak in Baringo

By Magdalene Wanja

The Nakuru Health Department is on high alert following the outbreak of malaria in neighbouring counties that has led to more than 30 deaths.

No case has been reported in Nakuru so far.

PREVALENCE

Health Chief Officer Samuel Mwaura said Lower Subukia, Rongai and Solai have a high malaria prevalence.

"We are on the lookout just in case of an outbreak," he said.

Dr Mwaura said that despite the nurses' strike, the Health department had ensured emergency cases are attended to.

OUTBREAK

"Although most of the dispensaries are not operational due to the nurses' strike, the Disease Surveillance System is still operational and ready for response," he said.

Malaria outbreak has been reported in more than five counties - Baringo, Lamu, Marsabit, Turkana and West Pokot, with more than 700 people testing positive for the disease. Baringo neighbours Nakuru County.

