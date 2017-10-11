11 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: French Bob Sinclar to Perform in Angola On November 10

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — French DJ and producer Bob Sinclar heads the national and international music festival "Nocal SummerLand", set for November 10 in Luanda Bay, Angop learnt from a source of the organizers.

Bob Sinclar, who performs for the first time in Africa, particularly in Angola, on the eve of November 11, National Independence Day, currently holds the most popular DJ title in Europe.

The 30-year-old artist is the leader of Top Electronic Music success with various music titles including Together, Love Generation, World Hold On and Rock This Party.

This festival will also have the presence of Mauro Tuga, Mário Rodriques and Miguel Katurichi, among others.

Source linked to the organizers, without further details, said that the conditions are being created for the event.

Angola

President Opens Agricultural Campaign in Huambo

The 2017/2018 agricultural campaign is on Wednesday officially being opened in Cachiungo municipality, central Huambo… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.