Angola: French Bob Sinclar to Perform in Angola On November 10

Luanda — French DJ and producer Bob Sinclar heads the national and international music festival "Nocal SummerLand", set for November 10 in Luanda Bay, Angop learnt from a source of the organizers.

Bob Sinclar, who performs for the first time in Africa, particularly in Angola, on the eve of November 11, National Independence Day, currently holds the most popular DJ title in Europe.

The 30-year-old artist is the leader of Top Electronic Music success with various music titles including Together, Love Generation, World Hold On and Rock This Party.

This festival will also have the presence of Mauro Tuga, Mário Rodriques and Miguel Katurichi, among others.

Source linked to the organizers, without further details, said that the conditions are being created for the event.