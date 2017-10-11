11 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Huambo - Entrepreneurs to Join Agricultural Mechanisation Business

Huambo — The project of preparing a good transition to an increased use of a mechanised system of agriculture, whose model is being implemented in a cultivation area of 300 hectares in Cachiungo Municipality, in the central Huambo Province, might be managed by entrepreneurial groups.

Although the project model that is being implemented in Cachiungo is mainly for peasant families, its implementation in other parts of the country might be managed by entrepreneurial groups, ANGOP has learnt.

According to the minister of Agriculture and Forests, Marcos Nhunga, the idea is to involve businesspeople in this process of mechanising the country's agricultural activity both in monitoring and managing the project in different areas.

Speaking last Tuesday to journalists, the minister said this project is intended to be implemented in those provinces that do not have medium and large scale agricultural undertakings.

Marcos Nhunga, who is in the central Huambo Province to witness the opening of the 2017/2018 Agricultural Campaign, said he is hopeful that good results will come up.

On his turn, the governor of Huambo, João Baptista Kussumua, said on the occasion that with the potential it has the province can help other regions of the country.

"I think this is probably one of the reasons why Huambo has been chosen to host the national opening ceremony (of the agricultural campaign).

The 2017/2018 Agricultural Campaign is to be opened this Wednesday, in Huambo Province, by the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço.

Data from the Ministry of Agriculture show that Angola has about 35 million hectares of land available for cultivation.

