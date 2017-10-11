11 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Ende Works On Resumption of Power Supply to Communities

Uíge — The Energy Distribution Company (ENDE) is working on the resumption of the power supply to affected areas (Thermal Planta and fish fridges area), since Saturday, as a result of a short circuit caused by rain, said to the press on Tuesday, the provincial governor of Uíge, Pinda Simão.

The governor reaffirmed that conditions are created for the restoration of lighting to areas damaged by rain, with the monitoring of the local municipal administration.

He said that the visit also aimed at exchanging views with the population and local leaders, in order to find better solutions, with a view to supplying electricity to communities.

The official acknowledged that demand for electricity is greater and, therefore, the Government will continue making efforts to provide better solutions in the future, covering lighting to all areas of the city.

Pinda Simão also asked for the collaboration of economic agents in improving the conditions of the fish selling place.

The fish cooperative of the Caquiuia neighborhood has 65 cold storage containers for fish conservation.

