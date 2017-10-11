11 October 2017

Angola: President Opens Agricultural Campaign in Huambo

Luanda — The 2017/2018 agricultural campaign is on Wednesday officially being opened in Cachiungo municipality, central Huambo province, in a ceremony to be chaired by the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço.

The act comes at a time when increasing domestic production to substitute imports is a slogan in the country, aiming to provide food safety and boost economic and social development.

In this regard, the national authorities take into account a gradual transition to the mechanized preparation of arable land already in the 2017/2018 agricultural campaign, which starts on Wednesday in Catchiungo municipality.

The intention is to have a larger fraction of cultivated land, to increase production per hectare and to make agriculture an important ally of the process of diversification of the national economy.

The model for this transition, which will extend to other areas of the country, is 300 hectares in 27 locality.

Data from the 2015/2016 crop year indicate that the country has 35 million hectares of arable land available for agriculture on a cultivated area of five million hectares (14%), an irrigable land of seven million hectares its total area, of which 3.4 million of traditional exploitation.

Angola has a hydrographic network constituted by 47 basins and with an estimated water potential of 140 billion cubic meters.

