11 October 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nasa Supporters Say Odinga Withdrawal Was 'Strategic'

By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — "Baba is always right. If he says you're pregnant, start buying diapers," Margaret Nganyi, a diehard supporter of Kenya's Opposition chief Raila Odinga said after Tuesday's surprise withdrawal from the October 26 presidential poll.

He was to face off with the incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta of the Jubilee Party.

Just like Nganyi, hundreds of supporters gathered at Uhuru Park ahead of the mass protest into Kenya's capital city, Nairobi.

"Baba (Raila Odinga) said there will be no election... We are happy since there are no reforms, " the 61 year-old said.

Sentiments echoed by her counterpart. "No reforms, no elections," went the chants.

Jackline Akinyi added that, "the demonstrations should continue until Ezra Chiloba, the IEBC Chief Executive Officer and his colleagues go."

While adorably calling the Opposition leader Baba, the supporters vowed to ensure there is no election until all the issues in contention are resolved.

It's not yet clear what decision IEBC will take, amid demands for cancellation of the poll and calling another in 90 days as demanded by NASA.

Security has been heightened in all parts of the country, more so in NASA strongholds, to ensure the anti IEBC demonstrations are held peacefully.

