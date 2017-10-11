11 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Woman Nearly Chops Lover's Genitals

By George Munene

A man was seriously wounded when his girlfriend cut his genitals with a kitchen knife after a domestic quarrel at Thumaita village in Kirinyaga County.

The man, Eliud Kithaka, a stonemason was attacked Sunday morning in an incident that left relatives and villagers in shock.

He was sleeping in bed when his girlfriend of two years turned violent and almost chopped off his manhood.

The woman, who is a widow was trying to chasle away Mr Kithaka from her house after a quarrel.

DRINKING SPREE

Mr Kithaka, 40 said his girlfriend came home at 11 am after spending the night on a drinking spree and commanded him to leave the house.

He refused to leave and went to sleep but the woman took a kitchen knife and went for his genitals.

"I was sleeping and felt a sharp pain on my genitals. She was cutting them with a knife. I managed to snatch the knife from her," he said.

After the attack, the woman who is a rice farmer fled leaving Mr Kithaka bleeding profusely.

LAND

Mr Kithaka managed to control the bleeding and went to a nearby clinic to seek treatment.

The victim claimed he left his wife for the woman after selling a piece of land.

"I squandered all the money with her and when I became broke, she attempted to dump me. When I resisted, she attacked me," said Mr Kithaka.

A clinical officer at Sagana Sub-County Hospital, Ms Njambi Zaweria said the man needs specialised treatment.

Area police boss Sicily Gatiti said the woman has gone into hiding but police are looking for her.

