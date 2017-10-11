11 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Congo-Kinshasa: Fally Ipupa - Why I Left Koffi's Band

Tagged:

Related Topics

opinion By Thomas Matiko

If you have ever wondered what happened between Fally Ipupa and Koffi Olomide that led to the former leaving the band, then wonder no more.

Fally, who recently headlined the Koroga Festival, opened up about why he decamped from Koffis band.

The 39-year-old Fally, who will be celebrating 11 years as a solo musician after being Koffi's composer, singer, guitarist and dancer in Quartier Latin International, opened up about why he left during the recently held Koroga Festival.

BULLISH NATURE

Fally says he moved because of Koffi was "bad". Apparently, Koffi tried to persuade him to come back but he refused.

"When I was with the band, he was a bad man ruling us like a General, just like his nickname The General. But nowadays he has changed.

He is like a father to me and even last week I was having a concert in Kinshasa and he came on stage," Fally said in an interview.

Since leaving the band and releasing his first solo album that same year 2006, Fally has never looked back, establishing himself as one of the best Lingala stars, whom you have to pay expensively to attend their gigs.

Fans will remember that Fally once apologised to Kenyans on behalf of Koffi when he slapped one of his female dancers at the airport and was deported.

Congo-Kinshasa

Two More Tanzanian UN Peacekeepers Killed in DRC

TWO more UN peacekeepers from Tanzania have been killed in DR Congo, the Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF) and the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.