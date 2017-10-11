11 October 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Telcos Short-Changing Insurers On Premiums - NAICOM

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Rosemary Onuoha

NATIONAL Insurance Commission, NAICOM, has accused telecommunication companies of short-changing insurance firms in premium payments.

According to the Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Mohammed Kari, in the mobile insurance partnership with telecom operators, the operators rake in over 80 percent of the premium as commission while the insurers bear the burden of paying claims when liabilities occur. He said this was the reason behind the Commission's suspension of insurers' partnership with telecom operators.

Meanwhile, Kari said the regulator is currently reviewing the issue of capital adequacy in the insurance sector to ascertain the requirement for operators, assuring, however, that there will be no reckless introduction of capital requirements for insurers. Also, he disclosed that NAICOM was planning to evolve a guideline that will ensure that insurance brokers do not just hook up to a single client, but expand their operations to deepen the market.

Kari further disclosed that the Commission will conduct a pilot inspection on the insurance industry under its Risk-Based Supervision (RBS) initiative before the end of 2017 to test adaptation to the model and determine gaps and problems before full implementation.

Nigeria

The Evolution of Traditional Yoruba Architecture

The architecture of the ancient Yoruba of Southwest Nigeria was a communal endeavour and the house was a statement of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.