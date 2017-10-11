Kenya: Babu Owino - I Fought Back As Attackers Wanted to Kill Me

Embakasi East MP Paul Ongili - popularly known as Babu Owino - has said he does not regret fighting with his Starehe counterpart Charles Njagua alias Jaguar.

The two lawmakers fought at Parliament Buildings on Tuesday following an argument over the legitimacy of the presidency and respect for President Uhuru Kenyatta.

SELF-DEFENCE

Addressing the media at Okoa Kenya offices on Tuesday, Mr Ongili said he was only acting in self-defence "after a malicious attack" and he has no reason to be remorseful.

"I cannot regret because I was defending myself. It was an act of self-defence in the face of a malicious attack. If I did not defend myself, right now, it would be a different story. Embakasi East residents would be missing their MP and Kenyan citizens would now be mourning," he said.

Mr Ongili claimed his action was necessary as his life was in danger and he had to act swiftly to save his life, further alleging that the attack might have been planned.

NO SUIT

"If I did not defend myself I would be dead by now because the way those people came to me was so strange and weird. Seemingly, they also had a group of people that had planned earlier to come and attack me," he said.

When pressed if he would seek legal redress, the first-term legislator said he would not pursue the matter further.

"I will forgive them as the Bible says and I will follow the Bible. It is my choice not to report them. As Babu Owino, I am so innocent and I will not follow the law but just forgive them," said the former University of Nairobi student leader.

He, however, condemned the melee, saying that it was a bad example for young people, especially as it was a fight between youthful MPs.

SUSPENSION

"I would like to condemn the act done by Jaguar and his colleague Benjamin Gathiru of Embakasi Central with the contempt it deserves because that is unbecoming conduct from a Member of Parliament," Mr Ongili said.

An investigation into the matter has already been instituted by Parliament's security officers.

The legislators risk being kicked out of Parliament for a maximum 28 days as dictated by the Standing Orders when an MP is involved in gross misconduct.