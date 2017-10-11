Kenya: Jaguar - I'm Sorry for Fighting Babu Owino

Starehe MP Charles Njagua alias Jaguar has apologised for fighting his Embakasi East counterpart Babu Owino in parliament on Tuesday.

Jaguar said he only wanted to talk to Babu as a friend and fellow youth.

"I just wanted to tell him to respect President Uhuru Kenyatta and not to fight with him," Jaguar said.

The legislator said his actions, however, did not reflect a good picture of the people of Starehe who elected him.

"I was not elected to fight in parliament. What happened was unfortunate and I want to apologise to my friend Babu Owino," Jaguar said.

He noted that both of them are youth and should work together to champion the agenda of the youth and not fight.

'DEAL WITH HIM'

He, however, warned Babu that he will deal with him if he does not stop his "unfortunate" remarks against the head of state.

"He should stop insulting the President, I have never insulted Raila Odinga," Jaguar noted.

He said it was Babu who started throwing punches at him and therefore had to act in self defence.

"I just approached him to talk but he started shouting at me and started saying that this country does not belong to one community... and I had to act and I just pampered him a bit," Jaguar said.

He added that he was ready to face the Powers and Privileges Committee of Parliament and also ready for any disciplinary action that will be meted out.