Nigeria: Wike Vows to Prosecute Those Involved in Mgboshimini Killings

Port Harcourt — Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has vowed to prosecute the perpetrators of Monday killings in Mgbuoshimini community.Members of a rival cult group masterminded the attack in which over 15 people were killed.

The governor made the pledge yesterday when he led members of the state security council on an assessment of the community, located in Obio/Akpor Local Council Area.

He said: "This is most unfortunate and those involved in this dastardly act would not go scot-free. The security agencies have been empowered to go after them. Everybody should remain calm, as we are taking measures to ensure that our people are protected from such ugly attacks."

Wike also promised to build a police station and quarters in the area to check the activities of criminals. He explained that an initial security report indicated that it was a cult-related violence and expressed concern that the perpetrators targeted innocent persons for the attack.

The governor promised to assist the families of the deceased, while urging members of the public to volunteer useful information to the security agencies."We will not leave any stone unturned. We promise to fight the cultists to a point where they would know that Rivers State is not a safe haven for them.

"But we require the support of the public. The security agencies have given us the assurance that they would do their best. For sometime, we have had relative peace before this unfortunate incident," he said.

The state Commissioner of Police, Zaki Ahmed, who promised to apprehend the criminals, said members of Icelander cult group carried out the attack.Already, the police have declared eight persons wanted in connection with the killings, while many residents of the community have deserted the place for fear of reprisal attack.

The State Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Felix Obuah, also condemned the attack.According to him: "It is a very regrettable self-inflicted injury, since security reports hinted that the rival cult groups of the same kith and kin carried out the attack."

He warned of the dire consequences of politicising security issues, adding that any breach of law and order would not be in the interest of the people.