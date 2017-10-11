Nigeria: Firstbank Parleys NESG On Economic Summit

As part of the continued commitment to drive thought leadership, policy influencing initiatives and sustainable national economic development, First Bank of Nigeria Limited has partnered the Nigerian Economic Summit Group to host the 23rd Nigerian Economic Summit (NES#23).

Themed, 'Opportunities, Productivity & Employment: Actualizing the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan', the summit which commenced yesterday at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja from October will highlight the significant role of public-private sector dialogue in national transformation.

The event is projected to drive "consciousness and build national consensus on what is urgently required to rebuild, revamp and reinforce public-private dialogue for a collaborative and an all-inclusive economic growth.

"It would also be a platform to articulate the Federal Government's Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) as well as drive stakeholders' deliberation on the practical issues, opportunities, policies and regulations required to facilitate an enabling environment for the actualization of the much needed economic recovery and growth plan", a statement from the bank read in part.

Chairman, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Mrs. Ibukun Awosika, will be hosting a dinner to deliberate on 'Entrepreneurship and Employability' in conversation with a panel of young people on the 2nd day of the summit, October 11, 2017.

According to the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, First Bank of Nigeria Limited and Subsidiaries, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, "FirstBank would continue to support initiatives that would bolster enterprising conversations on nation building and development to stimulate structural and fiscal changes required to strengthen the Nigerian economy. The Bank has constantly collaborated with NESG in their mission to drive the agenda for a greater Nigeria as part of FirstBank's thought leadership and policy influencing initiatives."

Also, President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to declare NES#23 open and lead the Insight session with eminent personalities and key captains of industries, while other sessions at the event would include the: Entrepreneurship and Employability Session; National Assembly Business Environment Roundtable; Start-Up Pitching and Venture Networking Session; and Policy Commission Breakout Sessions for relevant Ministries.