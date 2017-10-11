8 October 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Zagol Joins the Petroleum Industry

Tagged:

Related Topics

Zagol oil becomes the latest entrant in the oil market with a capital of 36 million Br, raising the total number of operational fuel companies to 14.

Zagol was licensed by the Ministry of Trade after fulfilling the requirements to construct two vertical tankers with a capacity of 300,000lts and two petrol stations at Afar regional state, on nine hectares of land.

So far, it has opened five petroleum stations in Western Wollega, Afar, Arbaminch and Teppi. It will begin the construction of petrol stations in Southern Arsi, Degehabur and Gojjam, according to Berhanu Teshome, Zagol Oil's marketing manager.

Established by three shareholders, Zagol enters the oil market at a time when the oil producers in the country are struggling to make a profit from the sales of fuel and gas. Almost all oil companies benefit more from imports and retail of lubricants rather than making money from gas and fuel. Currently, there are over 800 petrol stations in the country.

Ethiopia

Health and Research Initiative Joins Campaign for Immunization

African organizations in over ten countries kick off '33 days to Power Up Immunization'. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.