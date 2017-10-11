10 October 2017

Zimbabwe Cabinet Reshuffle - an Exercise of Power, Not a Plan to Address an Ailing Economy

Following comments by Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe that it was time to review the performance of his cabinet ministers, a cabinet reshuffle was announced by the Chief Secretary in the President and Cabinet, Misheck Sibanda, on Monday. And while the reshuffle did not go all out to end Emmerson Mnangagwa's political career, it has weakened him. By SALLY NYAKANYANGA.

Ten cabinet ministers have been reassigned and eight new appointments have been made by Mugabe. Two new ministries have been added while others have been merged.

Mugabe hinted at the possibility of a cabinet reshuffle at the weekend during a ZANU-PF Youth Wing meeting held in Harare.

Of the key ministries impacted by the reshuffle was the Finance and Economic Development ministry. Ignatius Chombo has been assigned to lead that ministry, while former Finance Minister, Patrick Chinamasa was reassigned to the new ministry on Cyber Security, Threat Detection and Mitigation. Christopher Mushowe has been appointed to the new ministry of State in the President's Office responsible for National Scholarships, while Simon Khaya Moyo takes over the Media, Information and Broadcasting Services ministry.

The appointment of the Central Intelligence Office boss, Happyton Bonyongwe to Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa's ministry of Justice, Legal...

