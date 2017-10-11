11 October 2017

South Africa: Cape Town's Marikana Community Mourns Victims of Massacre

By Yann Macherez

Hundreds of people packed into Vuyiseka Secondary School on Tuesday to participate in a memorial service for the 11 people murdered in Marikana, Philippi East on 29 September.

The 11 men who were killed, according to a police report and GroundUp's investigations, were:

Lubabalo Jokazi, 25. His mother, Nonesi, spoke to GroundUp about the anguish of losing her son. "There is no life in Marikana," she told us.

Vumile Laho, 27. His mother tried to talk to GroundUp but broke down in tears.

Andile Ngqengqiswa, 33.

Ntandazo Magwaxaza, 35.

Tembinkosi Ludidi, 25.

Sandile Lizo

Zola Kanyiso, 59.

Sandisile Liso, 21.

Simon Mokwetsepe. His age is unknown.

Thozamile. His surname is unknown.

A person named Matewa from Namibia. We don't know his full name.

A further seven males were murdered, in possibly related circumstances, on the night of Tuesday 26 September:

Patrick Mxata, 19.

Kwanele Dumani, 20.

Ndimphiwe Dyosi, 23. He was killed on his birthday.

Luvo Mzazela, 23.

Vuyisani Mathandada, 28.

Yanga Mtalana, 21.

Zusakhe Bojane, 15.

We have been given an eighth name but cannot confirm it at this point.

MEC for Safety and Security Dan Plato attended the memorial. He promised to host a youth outreach project in the informal settlement on Wednesday 11 October at the African Gospel Church in Philippi. The aim of the project is to offer opportunities for young people so that there are alternatives to joining gangs.

