Ethiopia: Oktoberfest

At the Hilton Hotel, Addis Abeba, the annual Oktoberfest is being held. The event, the 23rd of its kind, will last for three consecutive days, until October 8, 2017, taking place inside a beer tent. For 850 Birr a person, Oktoberfest offers Bavarian food and alcoholic beverages, as witness the beer towers pictured above. Some of the alcoholic drinks that were served at the event were Walia, a product of Heineken Breweries S.C, and St. George lager. Oktoberfest, always held on the first weekend of October, hence the name, is a traditional Bavarian festival that has been around since about the 19th century.

