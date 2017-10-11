Africa: Total AFCON Organizing Committee Has Its Roadmap

Members of the Total Africa Cup of Nations Organizing Committee met on Wednesday, 11 October 2017 at the CAF headquarters in Cairo. Five items were on the agenda of this very first meeting, after the appointment of the members of this Committee by the Executive Committee.

CAF President Ahmad was keen to personally preside over this first meeting in order to situate the strategic and vital nature of this committee, in charge of the management of the major competition of CAF and which generates the most important revenues for the Confederation.

The president also took the opportunity to reaffirm that at no time had any consideration been given to revisiting decisions already taken in conformity with the provisions of the Statutes and leading to the designation of Cameroon, Côte d'Ivoire and Guinea, as host country of the next three editions of Total AFCON, namely 2019, 2021 and 2023.

"Our role is to best accompany Cameroon, which organizes the Total Afcon in 2019, in a new format, to properly fill in the list of requirements of the Host Agreement, which is not a static document and that you have the possibility to improve now that you have taken up your duties, "said the President to the members of the Committee.

In their words, the members thanked the President and the Executive Committee for the mark of confidence but especially welcomed the resolutions taken at the Rabat symposium and which resulted in the decisions of the Executive Committee. Notably those aimed at a better organization of the Total AFCON and an improvement in its attractiveness. With a point of honor on the quality of the infrastructures, whose evaluation will henceforth be left exclusively to experts appointed by CAF and representatives of a specialized international cabinet, for which the Committee is responsible for selection.

The Committee agreed to set up an ad hoc bureau to:

- draw up the terms of reference for the call for tenders for the selection of the cabinet

- conduct the tender process and finalize it

- define a timetable of activities

A contract will be signed between CAF and the firm selected at the end of the call for tenders. A period will be communicated to the Cameroonian authorities for the first inspection visit.

This ad hoc bureau will receive the inspection report, which will be shared and analyzed by the Committee as a whole at its next meeting. The Committee will therefore make recommendations to the Executive Committee.

The CAF president also instructed that the Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee of the Total AFCON, Cameroon 2019, as well as another member of the LOC of his choice, be invited to each meeting of the Committee as observers.

The ad hoc bureau put in place is composed of:

- Amaju Melvin Pinnick (President of the Committee)

- Danny Jordaan (Vice-President)

- Magdi Shams El Din

- Augustin Senghor

- Ahmed Megahed

- Edouard Ngaissona