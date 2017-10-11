South Africa: Can the Real ANC Please Stand Up - the Era of Lawfare Is Upon Us

analysis

I'm very worried about lawfare. Increasingly, as the courts are put in untenable situations, they will sooner rather than later also be seen to be part of the problem.

A few years ago, listening to the eminent Deputy Chief Justice delivering a keynote address in celebration of 20 years of democracy, at Unisa campus, Dikgang Moseneke reminded the audience of a worrying phenomenon which he termed lawfare.

He indicated his and some of his colleagues' frustration with the fact that increasingly the judiciary is being used and at times abused to settle political scores. Whether it be organised labour versus government or one political party against the other. It was preoccupying the court roll and diverting the attention of the courts away from more important and critical cases involving the citizens of this great nation.

It is akin to political "warfare", he said, and hence the coining of "lawfare", meaning war through our courts.

We have since that speech observed lawfare at its best. We have seen the DA and the EFF taking matters to both the high courts and the Constitutional Court in relation to matters of the legislature and votes of no confidence. We have seen the UDM...