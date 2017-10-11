11 October 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Can the Real ANC Please Stand Up - the Era of Lawfare Is Upon Us

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Oscar Van Heerden

I'm very worried about lawfare. Increasingly, as the courts are put in untenable situations, they will sooner rather than later also be seen to be part of the problem.

A few years ago, listening to the eminent Deputy Chief Justice delivering a keynote address in celebration of 20 years of democracy, at Unisa campus, Dikgang Moseneke reminded the audience of a worrying phenomenon which he termed lawfare.

He indicated his and some of his colleagues' frustration with the fact that increasingly the judiciary is being used and at times abused to settle political scores. Whether it be organised labour versus government or one political party against the other. It was preoccupying the court roll and diverting the attention of the courts away from more important and critical cases involving the citizens of this great nation.

It is akin to political "warfare", he said, and hence the coining of "lawfare", meaning war through our courts.

We have since that speech observed lawfare at its best. We have seen the DA and the EFF taking matters to both the high courts and the Constitutional Court in relation to matters of the legislature and votes of no confidence. We have seen the UDM...

South Africa

Thabo Mbeki On the Pope, the Bible, Mandela and His Successors

The former President of South Africa reflects on a memoir by Thabo Makgoba, head of the Anglican Church in Southern… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.