Somalia: AMISOM and UN Handover New Police Headquarters to Jubbaland State

African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) and the United Nations have handed over a new police headquarters and a vehicle to Jubbaland state to help boost security in the region.

Speaking at the ceremony, held Monday, Jubbaland Police Commissioner Ahmednasir Guled Hassan commended the support provided by AMISOM and the United Nations Office for Project Support (UNOPS) describing it as a positive gesture.

Mr. Hassan said the ceremony to open the new office block and the donation of the vehicle was testimony to the harmonious working relationship between the Somali government, donor community, the UN and AMISOM.

"We work with UN and AMISOM, they train our forces, they trained most of the officers in this headquarters and they are training more. We have good working relationship," the Jubbaland Police Commissioner added.

He noted that the vehicle donated by AMISOM will alleviate some of the transportation challenges Jubbaland State police officers endure on a daily basis.

Jubbaland Second Deputy President, Abdikadir Haji Mohamud Luga Dheere, urged the international community to continue helping Somalia attain its dream.

"We are in a country that was in a civil war for thirty years. We therefore request for your support so that we realize a Somalia that can stand on its feet and become self-sufficient," Mr. Abdikadir noted.

For her part, AMISOM Deputy Police Commissioner, Christine Alalo, commended UNOPS for putting up the facility, adding that the building will bring policing services closer to the people.

"Today we are here to show solidarity with our partners, especially UNOPS that specifically put up this building," said Ms. Alalo.

The Deputy Police Commissioner observed that officers need proper office accommodation to enable them perform their duties effectively.

She said the building belongs to the community adding that everyone must be allowed access, while the vehicle should be put to good use to respond to the needs of the community.

Nazrul Kabir, UNOPS Infrastructure Project Manager, who was also present at the ceremony, said the new police station will help boost security in Somalia, and Jubbaland in particular.

"This is a wonderful facility given to the police force; it will really help the Jubbaland authority and Somali government to bring peace, security and stability to the region. I hope this facility will be useful for the people of Jubbaland and Somalia," Kabir noted.

Kismayo's police headquarters is the fourth facility whose work has been funding by DFID. Others are in Baidoa, Belet Weyne and Hargeisa. The construction and maintenance works, which began last year, took 12 months to be completed.