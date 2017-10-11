Ethiopia: Sher On Hot Plate, Heavy Tax, Labour Dispute

Sher Ethiopia Plc, one of the largest commercial farms engaged in the production and export of horticultural products, and the Oromia Regional Revenues Authority clutched each other at the neck over a 400 million Br tax settlement issue.

The region's revenues Authority claims that the company did not pay tax for the land it has rented to other companies engaged in horticulture development. The farmlands, which the regional state claims the tax for, are located at Ziway and Adami Tulu. But the company insists that the Authority requested them to pay corporate tax, which they have been paying to the federal tax Authority.

This occurs amidst a labour strike at the farm located in Adami Tulu, Oromia Regional State. Two weeks ago, about 4,000 workers at the farm went on a strike for delayed salary payment. The strikers threw stones at the windows of the company and damaged them.

"The tax imposed on Sher is over the profit it has made from leasing their investment land to another company," Simegn Nigusse, director of Taxpayers' Education & Communication in Oromia Regional Revenues Authority told Fortune. "Even though it is not allowed for them to lease state land, they have to pay tax on the profit they have made. And we have documents that show the company rented the land to a third party."

Lulit Tadele, public relations director at Sher Ethiopia, denies this.

"We were informed to settle business tax which we have been paying at a federal level," said Lulit. "We explained the reality to them and are waiting for their response on the issue."

Sher is one of over seven dozen large and medium scale horticulture farms in the country. It is also one of the 1,500 large taxpayer businesses found in the Oromia Regional States. It pays business profit tax at a federal level to the Ethiopian Revenues & Customs Authority (ERCA) but pays income tax and taxes related to the land lease to the regional tax authority.

Established in 2005, Afriflora Sher possesses a farm located next to Lake Ziway. Besides the farm in Ziway, it also cultivates at two other locations; Koka farm and a farm in the village of Adami Tullu. The company with its greenhouse complex lies on 650ha of land. The farm grows over 65 different types of roses; large and small-flowering roses and floribunda roses in different colours.

Its processing halls, which connect to 38 greenhouses, facilitate the cutting, planting, harvesting, processing and transporting of the products; the company has over 15,000 workers.

"As far as we understand the case emanates from misunderstanding," said Adugna Debella (PhD), deputy chief executive officer of the Ethiopian Horticulture & Agriculture Investment Authority (EHAIA).

"The regional tax office and the company are dealing with the issue based on the documents they have," said Adugna.

Gebi Dadi, head of Batu Town Revenues Office, confirms this.

"They have delivered documents we requested, and we are reviewing the documents," Gebi told Fortune.

The company has also faced labour strikes over salary payment delay. Yakob Yala, CEO of the Authority, went to the area to arbitrate the employees and the company.

The workers started requesting for the salary payment on September 26, at 9:00 am in the morning, but they did not get an official response on it until in the afternoon, and the strike began, according to Dawud Heyii, head of security at Adami Tullu and Jido Kombolcha Wereda.

"But the violence was settled after the management of Sher made the salary payment," Dawud told Fortune. "Properties of the company were damaged, and the police is investigating the real cause of the violence, to hold the responsible person accountable."

Sher pays more than five million Birr a month in the form of taxes and other expenses to the national and the regional governments.