Kenya: CMB Prezzo Embarrassed By Raunchy Video Vixen Amber Lulu

Oh boy! Controversial rapper CMB Prezzo was left embarrassed after his attempt to hit on famous bongo flava socialite and video vixen Amber Lulu hit a snag as he was friend-zoned.

A video that has been doing rounds in Tanzania showed Prezzo trying to get cozy with the bootylious lass, first inside a car and then in a hotel room.

The videos made many to believe that the two must have started some kind of a romance, barely two months after Prezzo was dumped by his girlfriend of two years socialite Michelle Yola, who is now pregnant of her German latest boyfriend.

NO FRUITS

However, according to the vixen, who is a lookalike to famous American socialite Amber Rose, Prezzo advances on her bore no fruits.

Lulu insisted that the rapper was just a friend.

"Watu wengine washamba lakini ni vitu fulani vya kinyamwezi tu ambapo unaweza ukakaa na mtu chumba kimoja na msifanye kitu chochote. Wajua ndege wawili wanaofanana huruka pamoja kwa hiyo Prezzo ni kama rafiki na sioni tatizo sisi kuwa hivyo," she said.

Lulu's sentiments have been backed up by her close friend and fellow video vixen Gigy Money who referred to Prezzo as a "nagging flea".

She insisted that the rapper has no chance of dating her friend.

"Prezzo chawa tu kama chawa wengine tunaweka, we kamshobokea katoka Kenya kuja bongo unashangaa nini, umemuona Lulu ameenda Kenya mzuri huyo sio mbaya kwa hiyo nyiye tulieni tu na wengine watakuja kutoka Mardagasca, UK," Gigy Money said in interview.