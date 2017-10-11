Ethiopia: NBE Approves Interest Free Banking for Abyssinia

The Central Bank approved the request of Bank of Abyssinia (BoA) to launch an interest-free banking (IFB) service. The approval comes four months after Abyssinia filed its request at the Central Bank. The Bank will have a separate window to start the service in all of its 230 branches.

The new service is designed for people who are unintersted in getting an interest on deposits and pay interest on loans. IFB is an alternative form of banking service similar to the conventional banking system except without interest. Anyone can deposit, exchange foreign currency and remit through the IFB service.

First introduced by Oromia International Bank in 2013, currently, there are seven banks which have received a license to give IFB. The latest addition, Abyssinia, is the third most profitable bank in the country, grossing an unaudited profit of over 800 million Br in the past fiscal year.BOA began IFB almost half a decade after the issuance of a directive by the Central Bank to guide the service.