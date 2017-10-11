11 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Anderson Bows Out in Shanghai

Kevin Anderson 's Shanghai Masters campaign ended in a second round loss to Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff on Wednesday.

Struff, ranked 58th in the world, beat the South African No 1 in two tie-break sets, 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/2).

Anderson, the current world No 15 and ranked 11th in Shanghai, had entered the clash on the back of a convincing 6-3, 6-1 first round win over Frenchman Adrian Mannarino.

Anderson had won his only previous encounter against Struff - 7-6 (8/6), 6-1 in Auckland in 2015 - but unravelled on the big points on Wednesday.

The loss will be a blow to Anderson's chances of reaching the prestigious year-end ATP Finals in London, where the world's top eight players compete.

At the beginning of the week, this year's US Open finalist was 10th in the race to London.

