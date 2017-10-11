South Africa: Security Guard Appears in Court for Alleged Sexual Assault of 54 Schoolgirls

A security guard accused of sexually assaulting up to 54 girls at a Soweto primary school where he worked, appeared briefly in the Protea North Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

He was remanded into custody until October 18, when he will be expected to apply for bail.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Louw said the charge sheet would be available later in the day.

Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona said the man was arrested on Monday after a case was opened by two pupils - one in Grade 2 and one in Grade 6.

Mabona said the two girls reported that the incidents took place since February 2016.

"Since the case has been opened, during interaction with learners it was then established that he [allegedly] assaulted 54 girls at the school."

Mabona said social workers and a team from the Gauteng education department have been deployed to the school.

"As you can imagine, the case is quite sensitive and after investigations by our team we will have a better understanding of the situation at the school," he said.

Source: News24