11 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Security Guard Appears in Court for Alleged Sexual Assault of 54 Schoolgirls

Tagged:

Related Topics

A security guard accused of sexually assaulting up to 54 girls at a Soweto primary school where he worked, appeared briefly in the Protea North Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

He was remanded into custody until October 18, when he will be expected to apply for bail.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Louw said the charge sheet would be available later in the day.

Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona said the man was arrested on Monday after a case was opened by two pupils - one in Grade 2 and one in Grade 6.

Mabona said the two girls reported that the incidents took place since February 2016.

"Since the case has been opened, during interaction with learners it was then established that he [allegedly] assaulted 54 girls at the school."

Mabona said social workers and a team from the Gauteng education department have been deployed to the school.

"As you can imagine, the case is quite sensitive and after investigations by our team we will have a better understanding of the situation at the school," he said.

Source: News24

South Africa

Thabo Mbeki On the Pope, the Bible, Mandela and His Successors

The former President of South Africa reflects on a memoir by Thabo Makgoba, head of the Anglican Church in Southern… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.