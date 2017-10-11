11 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Over 200 Photos Need to Be Sequenced in Jason Rohde's Murder Trial

Tagged:

Related Topics

Over 200 photographs that will be used during the testimony of a forensic pathologist need to be sequenced before the murder trial of property mogul Jason Rohde can continue, the Western Cape High Court heard on Wednesday.

Dr Akmal Coetzee-Khan, the State's second witness, was present in court when Rohde appeared on charges of murder and defeating/obstructing the ends of justice.

However, Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe heard that the defence needed to meet with the prosecution regarding the photos.

"In the event of us sitting [and] preparing today, we are actually going to expedite the matter," defence lawyer Pete Mihalik said.

A postponement was granted until Thursday morning.

Rohde, the former CEO of Geffen International Realty Franchises (GIRF), has pleaded not guilty to murdering his wife Susan in their hotel room at the Spier Wine Estate on July 24, 2016, while attending Sotheby's annual conference.

In his plea explanation, he also denied staging a suicide.

The father of three daughters said they had a fight in the hotel, which included a heated verbal exchange and a physical confrontation.

Susan had apparently insisted on forcefully preventing him from leaving the room.

He said she continually pulled and grabbed him. As he tried to get her to back off, his arm connected with her.

"She did sustain injuries and she also fell. I never attacked her. Susan also sustained an injury before the weekend," he stated.

Rohde was released on bail of R100 000 and R1m surety in August 2016.

On Wednesday, the court granted an amendment to his bail conditions for the duration of the trial.

Instead of reporting to the police station daily, he could report to a police station in Cape Town every Friday.

Source: News24

South Africa

Thabo Mbeki On the Pope, the Bible, Mandela and His Successors

The former President of South Africa reflects on a memoir by Thabo Makgoba, head of the Anglican Church in Southern… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.