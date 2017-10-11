South Africa: Over 200 Photos Need to Be Sequenced in Jason Rohde's Murder Trial

Over 200 photographs that will be used during the testimony of a forensic pathologist need to be sequenced before the murder trial of property mogul Jason Rohde can continue, the Western Cape High Court heard on Wednesday.

Dr Akmal Coetzee-Khan, the State's second witness, was present in court when Rohde appeared on charges of murder and defeating/obstructing the ends of justice.

However, Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe heard that the defence needed to meet with the prosecution regarding the photos.

"In the event of us sitting [and] preparing today, we are actually going to expedite the matter," defence lawyer Pete Mihalik said.

A postponement was granted until Thursday morning.

Rohde, the former CEO of Geffen International Realty Franchises (GIRF), has pleaded not guilty to murdering his wife Susan in their hotel room at the Spier Wine Estate on July 24, 2016, while attending Sotheby's annual conference.

In his plea explanation, he also denied staging a suicide.

The father of three daughters said they had a fight in the hotel, which included a heated verbal exchange and a physical confrontation.

Susan had apparently insisted on forcefully preventing him from leaving the room.

He said she continually pulled and grabbed him. As he tried to get her to back off, his arm connected with her.

"She did sustain injuries and she also fell. I never attacked her. Susan also sustained an injury before the weekend," he stated.

Rohde was released on bail of R100 000 and R1m surety in August 2016.

On Wednesday, the court granted an amendment to his bail conditions for the duration of the trial.

Instead of reporting to the police station daily, he could report to a police station in Cape Town every Friday.

