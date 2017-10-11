South Africa: KwaZulu-Natal Health On Impact of Storm On Durban Health Facilities

press release

At least five hospitals have been adversely affected by the heavy rains that are being currently experienced in Durban today.

King Edward, Addington, King Dinuzulu and Wentworth and Prince Mshiyeni Memorial hospitals have borne the most brunt of the storm.

Management at these health facilities are currently assessing the extent of the damage caused by the storm, and are doing all they can to ensure patient care and safety.

The department wishes to urge the public to be calm and understanding. Furthermore, the Department wishes to urge people who do not have serious ailments to delay their visits to the affected hospitals.

Issued by: KwaZulu-Natal Health