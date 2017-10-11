10 October 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: KwaZulu-Natal Health On Impact of Storm On Durban Health Facilities

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

At least five hospitals have been adversely affected by the heavy rains that are being currently experienced in Durban today.

King Edward, Addington, King Dinuzulu and Wentworth and Prince Mshiyeni Memorial hospitals have borne the most brunt of the storm.

Management at these health facilities are currently assessing the extent of the damage caused by the storm, and are doing all they can to ensure patient care and safety.

The department wishes to urge the public to be calm and understanding. Furthermore, the Department wishes to urge people who do not have serious ailments to delay their visits to the affected hospitals.

Issued by: KwaZulu-Natal Health

South Africa

Thabo Mbeki On the Pope, the Bible, Mandela and His Successors

The former President of South Africa reflects on a memoir by Thabo Makgoba, head of the Anglican Church in Southern… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.