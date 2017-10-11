South Africa: Cricket - Rabada Rockets to New Career-High Ranking

Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has vaulted up the ICC Test player rankings after his man-of-the-match performance against Bangladesh in Bloemfontein.

Rabada grabbed five wickets in each innings for a 10-wicket match haul that helped his side to an innings and 254 run victory at the Mangaung Oval, as the Proteas defeated the Tigers 2-0 in their two-match Test series.

Rabada moved up two spots to reach a career-best third position as he overtook spinners Rangana Herath of Sri Lanka and Ravichandran Ashwin of India.

Rabada is now on 876 points, only eight points behind second-placed India spinner Ravindra Jadeja and 20 behind top-ranked James Anderson of England.

Meanwhile, Proteas pace bowler Duanne Olivier (up nine places to a career-best 48th position), Wayne Parnell (up 10 places to 60th) and Andile Phehlukwayo (up 27 places to 93rd) have also improved in the rankings.

Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis and series debutant Aiden Markram are among the batsmen to gain.

Du Plessis' 135 not out has seen him move up two places to 14th position while Markram has gained 43 slots to reach a career-best 61st position after his knock of 143.

Top 10 Test batsmen:

1. Steve Smith (AUS) - 936

2. Joe Root (ENG) - 889

3. Kane Williamson (NZ) - 880

4. Cheteshwar Pujara (IND) - 876

5. David Warner (AUS) - 807

6. Virat Kohli (IND) - 806

7. Hashim Amla (SA) - 795

8. Lokesh Rahul (IND) - 761

9. Ajinkya Rahane (IND) - 760

10. Azhar Ali (PAK) - 755

Top 10 Test bowlers:

1. James Anderson (ENG) - 896

2. Ravindra Jadeja (IND) - 884

3. Kagiso Rabada (SA) - 876

4. Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) - 852

5. Rangana Herath (SL) - 833

6. Josh Hazlewood (AUS) - 794

7. Nathan Lyon (AUS) - 752

8. Dale Steyn (SA) - 748

9. Neil Wagner (NZ) - 745

10. Stuart Broad (ENG) - 737

Top 5 Test all-rounders:

1. Shakib Al Hasan (BANG) - 438

2. Ravindra Jadeja (IND) - 430

3. Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) - 422

4. Ben Stokes (ENG) - 3965. Moeen Ali (ENG) - 378

Source: Sport24