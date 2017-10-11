South Africa: Limpopo Hosts Provincial Government Communicators Forum, 12 to 13 Oct

press release

The Limpopo Provincial Government will host a two day Provincial Government Communicators Forum (PGCF) from the 12th to 13th October 2017 at Karibu Leisure Resort in Greater Tzaneen Municipality, Mopani District.

MEC Seaparo Sekoati will on behalf of Premier of Limpopo Province, Mr Chupu Stanley Mathabatha deliver a keynote address on the 13th October 2017 to officially open the forum. Executive Mayor of Mopani District Municipality, Cllr Nkakareng Rakgoale and Mayor of Greater Tzaneen Municipality, Cllr Maripe Mangena are also expected to grace the occasion.

The PGCF is constituted by communicators from all provincial departments, national departments based in the province, municipalities and parastatals. It is a gathering where communication practitioners serving the government refresh their understanding of the mandate of government, hone their skills and keep abreast of technological advancements in the field of communications.

This forum comes at a time the nation is celebrating the life of Oliver Reginald Tambo for his immense contribution to the liberation of our country.

Issued by: Limpopo Office of the Premier